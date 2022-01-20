Pacer Advisors, Inc. to Close and Liquidate the Pacer Salt truBeta ETFs (SLT and LSLT)

After careful consideration, the Board of Trustees of Pacer Funds Trust has determined to close and liquidate the Pacer Salt High truBeta US Market ETF (CBOE: SLT) and the Pacer Salt Low truBeta US Market ETF (CBOE: LSLT) (the “Funds”). Pacer Advisors, Inc. (“Pacer Advisors”) serves as the investment adviser to the Funds.

The Funds will be closed to orders for new creation units as of February 23, 2022, and the last day of trading of the Funds shares on the CBOE Exchange will be February 24, 2022. From February 16, 2022, through February 24, 2022, shareholders may only be able to sell their shares to certain broker-dealers, and there is no assurance that there will be a market for Fund shares during that time period. Customary brokerage charges may apply to such transactions. The Funds will liquidate on or around February 24, 2022 (the “Liquidation Date”).

Beginning February 16, 2022, the Fund will be liquidating its portfolio assets. This will cause the Fund to increase its cash holdings and deviate from the investment objective and strategies stated in the Fund’s prospectus.

On or about the Liquidation Date, the Fund will liquidate its assets and distribute cash pro rata to all remaining shareholders. These distributions are taxable events. In addition, these payments to shareholders will include accrued capital gains and dividends, if any. As calculated on the Liquidation Date, the Fund's net asset value will reflect the costs of closing the Fund. Once the distributions are complete, the Fund will terminate.

For additional information, please call (877) 337-0500 or visit www.paceretfs.com.

About Pacer

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 43 ETFs and over $10 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021. Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors’ needs through its six fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot® Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index® Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Leaders ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus, which may be obtained by calling (877) 337-0500, or by visiting www.paceretfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Pacer ETF shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with this fund are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as calculation methodology risk, concentration risk, equity market risk, ETF risks, index risk, high portfolio turnover risk, limited operating history risk, models and data risk, non-diversification risk, passive investment risk, REIT investment risk, sector risk, tracking error risk and/or special risks of exchange traded funds.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

Distributor: Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220120005828/en/