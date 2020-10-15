Pacer ETFs :' Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Will Not Implement Extreme Valuation Trigger Yet

Pacer ETFs (“Pacer”), an ETF provider that offers passive, rules-based strategies, announces that the Pacer Trendpilot® European Index ETF (ticker: PTEU) will not implement the “Enhanced Valuation Trigger” strategy at this time. The fund will continue to operate under its current methodology. Pacer does plan to implement the trigger enhancement at a later date.

The Pacer Trendpilot funds that will implement the methodology change effective at the close of business today, October 15th, 2020 include:

For more information please visit www.paceretfs.com.

Disclosure:

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUNDS’ INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS. A COPY MAY BE OBTAINED BY VISITING WWW.PACERETFS.COM OR CALLING 1-877-337-0500. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Pacer ETF shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with these funds are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as calculation methodology risk, concentration risk, equity market risk, ETF risks, fixed income risk, government obligations risk, high portfolio turnover risk, large and mid-capitalization investing risk, other investment companies risk, passive investment risk, tracking risk, trend lag risk, currency exchange rate risk, European investments risk, foreign securities risk, geographic concentration risk, non-diversification risk, sector risk, and/or special risks of exchange traded funds.

The Pacer Trendpilot® US Large Cap Index, Pacer Trendpilot® US Mid Cap Index, and Pacer Trendpilot® International Index (the “Indices”) are the property of Index Design Group, LLC which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Indices. The Indices are not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third party licensors (collectively, “S&P Dow Jones Indices”). S&P Dow Jones Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Indices. “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” and the related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been licensed for use by Index Design Group, LLC. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”), and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”).

The Pacer NASDAQ-100® Trendpilot® Index is co-owned by Index Design Group, LLC and Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”). The NASDAQ-100 is a registered trademark of the Corporations and is licensed for use by Index Design Group, LLC. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. The Corporations make no warranties and bear no liability with respect to the product(s).

Source: FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”) © FTSE 2017. “FTSE®” is a trade mark of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and is used by FTSE International Limited under license. All rights in the FTSE indices and / or FTSE ratings vest in FTSE and/or its licensors. Neither FTSE nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the FTSE indices and / or FTSE ratings or underlying data and no party may rely on any FTSE indices, ratings and / or data underlying data contained in this communication. No further distribution of FTSE Data is permitted without FTSE’s express written consent. FTSE does not promote, sponsor or endorse the content of this communication.

To learn more about each Index methodology, please visit www.indexdesigngroup.com or call 877-337-0500.

Trendpilot® is a registered trademark of Index Design Group, LLC.

Distributor: Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015006001/en/