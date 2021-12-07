Pacific Life Foundation Announces $2 Million Commitment to Combat Food Insecurity

The Pacific Life Foundation has announced a $2 million commitment over the next five years to address food insecurity in the communities where Pacific Life employees live and work, including Orange County, California; Omaha, Nebraska; and Lynchburg, Virginia. In addition, the Pacific Life Foundation will be investing in Feeding America®’s national programs to increase sourcing and distribution of fresh, nutritious food.

Funding the greatest needs of the community and providing stability for people most underserved has been at the core of the Pacific Life Foundation’s philanthropic mission since its inception. The Pacific Life Foundation believes that food security is critical to the stability of our communities and the health, well-being, and economic empowerment of its individuals. Individuals and families who were food insecure prior to the COVID-19 pandemic are now finding themselves in an even more challenging situation. Through strengthening partnerships and increasing investments on the national level and with local food banks, some of which have been grantees for more than 30 years, the Pacific Life Foundation will have a deeper and more meaningful impact on combating hunger.

“The pandemic has greatly impacted our communities across the nation. We know individuals and families are struggling to ensure that they have enough food on their tables and food costs are continuing to rise,” said Tennyson Oyler, president of the Pacific Life Foundation. “Through the Pacific Life Foundation’s $2 million pledge to improve food security over the next five years, we are committing to making a long-term investment in community partners who have the infrastructure, service programs, and successful track record to make a material impact on these families most in need.”

Starting in 2021, the following organizations will receive funding as part of the Pacific Life Foundation’s $2 million, 5-year pledge to help combat food insecurity:

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank/Lynchburg Area - $250,000

Community Action Partnership of Orange County/OC Food Bank - $375,000

Feeding America - $750,000

Food Bank for the Heartland/Omaha Area - $250,000

Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County - $375,000

For many years, Pacific Life employees have had a strong connection to the issue of food insecurity through volunteer opportunities provided by the Pacific Life Foundation and its community partners. The Pacific Life Foundation further commits to supporting this effort in 2022 by dedicating the first of three company-wide volunteer events to employees packing more than 100,000 meals in partnership with U.S. Hunger.

About Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

The Pacific Life Foundation (the Foundation) was established in 1984. Together with Pacific Life, the Foundation has contributed $131 million to community and national nonprofit organizations. Grants are made to organizations that address a broad spectrum of social needs.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2021 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2021 FORTUNE 500® list.

