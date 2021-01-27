Pacific Life Foundation : Announces $7.25 Million Giving Program for 2021

The Pacific Life Foundation has announced plans to grant $7.25 million in charitable funding in 2021. Supporting communities where Pacific Life employees live and work, including Orange County, California; Omaha, Nebraska; and Lynchburg, Virginia, the grants will focus on the areas of arts and culture; civic, community and economic development; environment; education; and health and human services.

In January 2021, the Pacific Life Foundation distributed more than $2.3 million to 209 organizations, including $1.75 million to Southern California nonprofits. For a full list of grant recipients, please visit: https://www.pacificlife.com/home/corporate-responsibility.html.

Of particular note in Southern California, the Pacific Life Foundation donated $100,000 to Camino Health Center in support of its 6,000 square foot facility expansion in San Clemente, California. The expansion will allow Camino Health Center to add an additional medical team, behavioral health specialist and dental chair to its services. The Pacific Life Foundation also gave $100,000 to the Orange County Museum of Art toward its new museum at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts and $50,000 to Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange Country’s Smile Mobile to provide restorative dental services to children.

Highlights of the 2021 giving program include:

3Ts of Education

Annually, the Pacific Life Foundation awards grants to K-12 schools where there are concentrations of children or grandchildren of Pacific Life employees. The 3Ts of Education program supports the following areas: teacher training, textbooks or technology. In 2021, 149 K-12 schools nationwide have been granted $514,000 in funding, including $395,000 going to 103 Southern California schools. Since the program’s inception in 1998, more than $9.4 million in 3Ts of Education grants have been distributed.

Community Engagement Programs

The Pacific Life Foundation not only provides funding to nonprofit organizations, but also supports these organizations through volunteer efforts with the Pacific Life Good Guys program. In 2021, Pacific Life and its employees will continue to support its annual United Way campaign, during which the Pacific Life Foundation matches every dollar donated by employees. Additionally, the Pacific Life Foundation will continue to match all employee donations to nonprofits and universities.

During 2020, the Pacific Life Good Guys and their families participated in virtual projects designed to give back to the community safely from home. These virtual projects supported and celebrated more than 7,500 first responders, healthcare and frontline workers with gratitude cards and paracord bracelets; provided hundreds of children and seniors with holiday gifts through Pacific Life’s annual Operation Santa Claus program; and gave vital pre-packaged hygiene kits to 25,000 families in homeless shelters.

Additionally, in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Pacific Life Foundation gave more than $1.75 million in 2020 to support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Donations were made to organizations focused on providing emergency financial relief for low-income families, food security and distribution, and to nonprofits caring for the families of first responders and essential workers.

About Pacific Life and the Pacific Life Foundation

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

The Pacific Life Foundation (the Foundation) was established in 1984. Together with Pacific Life, the Foundation has contributed more than $123 million to community and national nonprofit organizations. Grants are made to organizations that address a broad spectrum of social needs.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2020 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2020 FORTUNE 500® list.

