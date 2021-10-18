Pacific Life Introduces New Investment Options—With a Twist

Invesco® V.I. Defined Outcome Funds provide benefits similar to a registered index-linked annuity but with more flexibility, control, and transparency.

Recognizing that investors are looking for both growth and protection, Pacific Life recently launched the Invesco® V.I. Defined Outcome Funds, available with certain Pacific Life variable annuities. These innovative new funds are designed to give investors the benefits of a registered index-linked annuity (RILA) but with more flexibility, control, and transparency.

The Invesco® V.I. Defined Outcome Funds offer growth potential linked to a market index, up to a cap, as well as downside protection through a buffer that protects against the first 10% of loss over a one-year outcome period. These features are available to clients without the need for an optional benefit for an additional cost.

By offering the funds through a variable annuity, clients have the flexibility to combine this strategy with other investment options to create a custom portfolio that meets their specific needs. Clients also have the flexibility to move in and out of the Invesco® V.I. Defined Outcome Funds should those needs change over time.

“We’ve seen industry growth in RILAs, low-cost mutual funds, and outcome-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs),” said Kevin Kennedy, senior vice president of sales and chief marketing officer for Pacific Life’s Retirement Solutions Division. “By placing these Invesco® funds inside our variable annuities, we are one of the first to give investors an additional vehicle to get the growth and protection they need without sacrificing flexibility.”

The Invesco® V.I. Defined Outcome Funds also provide added transparency through a tool available on the Invesco website. It gives financial professionals and their clients the ability to view the cap, buffer, and time remaining in the outcome period for each fund.

“Invesco offers clients the flexibility to invest for their futures with a wide range of investment options,” said Clint Harris, head of wealth management platforms for Invesco. “We look forward to partnering with Pacific Life to expand its offering of investment options and help clients reach their financial goals by delivering customized strategies designed by Invesco Investment Solutions.”

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and was named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial-strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2021 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2021 FORTUNE 500® list.

Pacific Life is a product provider. It is not a fiduciary and therefore does not give advice or make recommendations regarding insurance or investment products.

You should carefully consider a variable annuity’s risks, charges, limitations, and expenses, as well as the risks, charges, expenses, and investment goals of the underlying investment options. This and other information about Pacific Life are provided in the product and underlying fund prospectuses. These prospectuses are available from your financial professional or at PacificLife.com. Read them carefully before investing.

Variable annuities are long-term investments designed for retirement. The value of the variable investment options will fluctuate so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost.

Annuity withdrawals and other distributions of taxable amounts, including death benefit payouts, will be subject to ordinary income tax. For nonqualified contracts, an additional 3.8% federal tax may apply on net investment income. If withdrawals and other distributions are taken prior to age 59½, an additional 10% federal tax may apply. A withdrawal charge also may apply. Withdrawals will reduce the contract value and the value of the death benefits, and also may reduce the value of any optional benefits.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is not affiliated with Pacific Life or Pacific Select Distributors, LLC.

Insurance products are issued by Pacific Life Insurance Company in all states except New York and in New York by Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Product availability and features may vary by state. Each insurance company is solely responsible for the financial obligations accruing under the products it issues.

Variable insurance products are distributed by Pacific Select Distributors, LLC (member FINRA & SIPC), a subsidiary of Pacific Life Insurance Company (Newport Beach, CA), and an affiliate of Pacific Life & Annuity Company, and are available through licensed third parties.

