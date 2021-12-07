Pacific Life Launches Advisory Solutions Desk for Registered Investment Advisors

The Carrier Continues Expanding Access to its Advisory Annuities

Pacific Life has announced the launch of its Advisory Solutions Desk, a concierge experience for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs).

“Now, RIAs and their fee-only advisors can access Pacific Advisory Variable Annuity in a variety of ways—directly through our new tech-enabled Advisory Solutions Desk or through one of our well-respected, outsourced insurance desks or custodial distribution partners,” said Kevin Kennedy, senior vice president of sales and chief marketing officer for Pacific Life’s Retirement Solutions Division. “This new service complements our important distribution partnerships while furthering our goal of tailoring services to advisors’ individual preferences and business models.”

“The Advisory Solutions Desk is another example of Pacific Life’s commitment to innovation and to supporting advisors and their clients,” noted Brett Hynes, chief executive officer of Pacific Select Distributors and vice president of strategic partnerships for Pacific Life’s Retirement Solutions Division. “Our firm is focused on delivering relevant, digital-first solutions that advisors find add value to their practices.”

The Advisory Solutions Desk also represents a foundational component of Pacific Life’s burgeoning advisory expansion initiative. During 2021, Pacific Life Advisory curated an experienced, dedicated advisory team and introduced a fee-friendly variable annuity and optional living benefit specifically for use by RIAs and their clients. The team also tripled data integrations with top advisory software providers, while collaborating with new distribution partners to deliver specialized advisory services with seamless integrations.

“I’m proud of all that our Pacific Life Advisory team has accomplished in such a short time,” emphasized Doug Mantelli, vice president of RIA strategy at Pacific Life. “Creating products that allow RIAs to bill clients directly on the annuity without creating a taxable event or reducing the clients’ benefits was a challenge—but we did it. And now we have a fee-friendly, investment-focused, advisory variable annuity that we truly think is the best in the industry. It’s going to change the game for a lot of RIAs and their clients.”

In addition to strong sales of its fee-friendly offerings, Pacific Life has seen a significant rise in its overall advisory business across all distribution channels and continues to pursue the goal of innovating products and services to become the industry’s leading advisory annuity provider.

RIAs interested in learning more about what makes Pacific Life advisory support refreshingly different can contact an advisory consultant or visit PacificLifeAdvisory.com for business-building ideas and shareable, client-friendly materials and videos.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and was named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial-strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

