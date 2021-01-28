Log in
Pacific Prime Dubai : Receives Aetna's “Best Producer Individual Sales” Award in 2020

01/28/2021 | 01:01am EST
Global health insurance brokerage Pacific Prime Dubai is extremely proud to receive the “Best Producer Individual Sales” award in 2020 from their insurance partner Al Ain Ahlia and Aetna International (“Aetna”). The award was presented to the team at Pacific Prime Dubai on January 20th, 2021.

Marco Bannerman, Executive Director for the MEA region at Aetna, said: “Our partnership with Pacific Prime is one that we genuinely value and truly appreciate. The level of professionalism shown from all the team members - be it Retention or New Business - is one that we greatly admire and commend. We look forward with real optimism to developing and enhancing our relationship in 2021.”

David Hayes, CEO Middle East and Africa at Pacific Prime Dubai, said: “We are very humbled to be recognized as Aetna’s top producer for individual sales in the UAE this year. This award is not only a reflection of our strong partnership with Aetna, but also our excellent servicing model and value-added service from our dedicated claims team. We strive to work even more closely with Aetna and elevate the client experience in the coming years.”

About Pacific Prime Dubai

Pacific Prime is a global health insurance brokerage that offers individual, family, and company insurance solutions. Established in 1999, Pacific Prime has grown to become one of Asia’s leading brokers, with 10 offices around the world including Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Thailand, Dubai, Singapore, the UK, the US, Mexico, and the Philippines.

To learn more about Pacific Prime Dubai, please visit: https://www.pacificprime.ae/

About Aetna

Aetna is one of the world's largest providers of healthcare, dental, pharmacy, group life and disability insurance, and employee benefits. Founded in 1853, Aetna continually develops new products and services, which is provided across the world by one or more of their subsidiary companies. In the UAE, Al Ain Ahlia Insurance is Aetna’s local insurer and administrator in relation to individuals only.

To learn more about Al Ain Ahlia and Aetna International, please visit: https://www.aetnainternational.com/ and https://www.alaininsurance.com/


© Business Wire 2021
