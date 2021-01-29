Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pacific Western Bank : Announces Senior Leadership Transition Plan

01/29/2021 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PacWest Bancorp and Pacific Western Bank announced the first step of a Senior Leadership Transition Plan to be realized over the next three years. The plan involves the retention of Matthew P. Wagner as President and Chief Executive Officer through December 31, 2023, after which it is anticipated that he will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of PacWest Bancorp.  

Over the next three years, the Board of Directors, working in concert with Mr. Wagner and the Executive Team, will be working to ensure that there is a smooth transition of leadership to support employees, customers, shareholders and the communities the bank serves.

John Eggemeyer, Chairman of the Board, commented "Matt has built an incredible company from its humble beginnings as a $200 million asset San Diego bank into a $29 billion asset bank doing business nationwide. We believe that the executive team in place can build upon the success of the past 20 years. While we embark on this leadership transition, we remain committed to our core strategies of building relationships with our clients while serving banking needs of our customers and their communities."

About Pacific Western Bank

Pacific Western Bank is a commercial bank with over $29 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with executive offices in Denver, Colorado. The Bank has 70 full-service branches primarily located in California, with one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. The bank provides community banking products including lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through our California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. The Bank offers national lending products including asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle-market businesses on a national basis. The Bank also offers venture banking products including a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial and venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States.  For more information about Pacific Western Bank, visit www.pacwest.com.

Media Contacts
Kristen Mboijana | Pacific Western Bank | 301.634.6905 | kmboijana@pacwest.com

###

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacific-western-bank-announces-senior-leadership-transition-plan-301218365.html

SOURCE Pacific Western Bank


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:50p2020 : How Garmin Users Prioritized Movement in a Global Pandemic
PU
05:50pCOSTAR : Latest CoStar Composite Price Indices Showed Continued Gains Through Year End
PU
05:48pADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Q4 & fy 2020 - xbrl
PU
05:48p'I AM AN OVERCOMER' : How Delta is empowering human trafficking survivors through apprenticeship program
PU
05:47pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds JWS, BRPA, and UROV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
05:44pResults of banking system activity for 2020
PU
05:41pSIR ROYALTY INCOME FUND : Announces Adjustments to Royalty Pool
AQ
05:40pAVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Announces US ATM Share Offering of up to US$25.0 Million
AQ
05:39pCovid-19 Vaccines and How They Work
DJ
05:37pASTRAZENECA : REFILE-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine applies for full regulatory approval in Brazil
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ