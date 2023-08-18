STORY: Pacific island sea levels are rising faster than the global average

according to a report released by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

Water levels are rising about 4 mm per year in some areas

which is slightly above the global mean rate, the WMO says

That means low-lying territory such as Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands

could become flooded over time

(Clare Nullis, WMO Spokesperson)

"Sea level rise threatens the future of these low-lying islands and increase in ocean heat and acetification, marine heatwave is harming vital and very vulnerable marine ecosystems."

The WMO says that climate pattern El Niño will strongly affect the region

"Now, we have an El Nino event and this is very likely to continue for the rest of the year. And to quote WMO Secretary-General, professor Petteri Taalas, he said, 'This will have a big impact on the South-West Pacific region as it is frequently associated with higher temperatures, disruptive weather patterns, more marine heatwaves and coral bleaching."