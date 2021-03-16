Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Packaging Technology Group : (PTG) Expands its TRUEtemp Naturals® Line with a Universal, Extra-Small 2-8 Solution

03/16/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Packaging Technology Group, Inc (PTG), a leading provider of thermal packaging solutions for the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector, announced today the addition of an extra-small shipper to its TRUEtemp Naturals® Line. This line of 100% curbside recyclable & repulpable products used by several pharmaceutical companies, shows an 80% decrease in overall environmental impact when compared to a standard EPS shipper.

PTG's team continues to roll-out new TRUEtemp Naturals® products and this extra-small shipper (PTGS-515-CEL) is an ideal choice when delivering smaller pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines.

"Our clients asked for an extra small shipper, and we delivered," said Thomas Lawlor, Chief Operating Officer at Packaging Technology Group. "PTG understands sustainability is not just about recyclability and repulpability. Our industry needs to develop smaller thermal packaging solutions to decrease materials used, which lowers overall carbon footprint, weight, and cost. The smaller, the better."

The PTGS-515-CEL thermal shipper is designed to maintain 2-8 C for 48 hours. The same pack-out will be effective throughout the year and has been qualified for summer and winter, with a small change to the refrigerant material's preconditioning. The payload size is 7" x 3" x 5" which works perfectly for smaller bulk shipments and direct-to-patient programs.

PTG is proud to have introduced the very first curbside recyclable and repulpable solution to the pharmaceutical industry. The product line continues to receive positive feedback, and a recent study revealed TRUEtemp Naturals® shippers decrease waste potential by 85%, water use by 90%, fossil fuel use by 78% and mineral resource use by 83% in comparison to a standard EPS shipper.

ABOUT PTG: Packaging Technology Group (PTG) designs, engineers, and manufactures sustainable, thermal shipping and packaging solutions for the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector. Established in 2005 as a faith-based organization, PTG remains privately held by its founder, ensuring an active and vibrant culture steeped in the company's foundational principles, traditions, and values. Headquartered in Fall River, Massachusetts, and with a location in the Louisville, Kentucky, area, the company maintains a strong commitment to the environment.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aABLIVA  : reports completion of KL1333 Phase 1a/b study
AQ
09:46aGRAHAM  : University of Dubuque Partners with Kaplan to Strengthen Students' Work Readiness and Employability in the Financial Sector
BU
09:46aEXXON MOBIL  : ExxonMobil Files Definitive Proxy and Shareholder Letter Urging Support for Directors
BU
09:45aASTRAZENECA  : EU regulator 'convinced' AstraZeneca benefit outweighs risk
AQ
09:44aFORM 8.3 - THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC.  : Dialog Semiconductor plc
DJ
09:44aLEUCROTTA EXPLORATION  : IIROC Trading Resumption - LXE
AQ
09:43aKBRA Appoints Stacie Olivares as Independent Board Director
BU
09:42aBlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
09:40aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P 500 muted at open as Fed meeting begins
RE
09:40aALYI Design Partner MODUS Producing Retro Revolt Electric Motorcycle Video
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
2SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
3CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
4Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next 2 years

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ