Packaging Technology Group : (PTG) Expands its TRUEtemp Naturals® Line with a Universal, Extra-Small 2-8 Solution

Packaging Technology Group, Inc (PTG), a leading provider of thermal packaging solutions for the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector, announced today the addition of an extra-small shipper to its TRUEtemp Naturals® Line. This line of 100% curbside recyclable & repulpable products used by several pharmaceutical companies, shows an 80% decrease in overall environmental impact when compared to a standard EPS shipper.

PTG's team continues to roll-out new TRUEtemp Naturals® products and this extra-small shipper (PTGS-515-CEL) is an ideal choice when delivering smaller pharmaceuticals, biologics, and vaccines.

"Our clients asked for an extra small shipper, and we delivered," said Thomas Lawlor, Chief Operating Officer at Packaging Technology Group. "PTG understands sustainability is not just about recyclability and repulpability. Our industry needs to develop smaller thermal packaging solutions to decrease materials used, which lowers overall carbon footprint, weight, and cost. The smaller, the better."

The PTGS-515-CEL thermal shipper is designed to maintain 2-8 C for 48 hours. The same pack-out will be effective throughout the year and has been qualified for summer and winter, with a small change to the refrigerant material's preconditioning. The payload size is 7" x 3" x 5" which works perfectly for smaller bulk shipments and direct-to-patient programs.

PTG is proud to have introduced the very first curbside recyclable and repulpable solution to the pharmaceutical industry. The product line continues to receive positive feedback, and a recent study revealed TRUEtemp Naturals® shippers decrease waste potential by 85%, water use by 90%, fossil fuel use by 78% and mineral resource use by 83% in comparison to a standard EPS shipper.

ABOUT PTG: Packaging Technology Group (PTG) designs, engineers, and manufactures sustainable, thermal shipping and packaging solutions for the biopharmaceutical and life sciences sector. Established in 2005 as a faith-based organization, PTG remains privately held by its founder, ensuring an active and vibrant culture steeped in the company's foundational principles, traditions, and values. Headquartered in Fall River, Massachusetts, and with a location in the Louisville, Kentucky, area, the company maintains a strong commitment to the environment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210316005662/en/