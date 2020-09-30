Packed with Purpose Unveils Virtual Conference Gifts That Give Back

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual meetings and conferences have become the norm in the current era, and business leaders need to find new ways to ensure that the effectiveness of these events is not impacted by the lack of in-person interaction. Packed with Purpose , the corporate gifting company with a social mission, today introduced new corporate gift boxes that companies can use to engage their virtual conference and event attendees while giving back to social impact organizations.



Virtual events make it difficult to connect more purposefully with attendees, and purposeful gifting can be the answer. According to Packed with Purpose’s 2020 Business Gifting Report conducted by independent research firm JustKul , 68% of employees say having received a memorable business gift strengthened their relationship with the business that gave it.

Whether it’s welcome gifts for coworkers or thank you care packages for keynote speakers, Packed with Purpose has a perfectly curated gift to fit every company’s needs:

For The Virtual Conference includes a vintage-inspired enamel mug with a coffee and tea pairing, a softcover notebook, a delectable brownie, and a healthy fruit strip snack.

includes a vintage-inspired enamel mug with a coffee and tea pairing, a softcover notebook, a delectable brownie, and a healthy fruit strip snack. Virtual Swag Bag includes a marbled stoneware mug branded with a company logo, premium coffee and tea to keep attendees energized, and individually packaged snacks for a perfect afternoon pick me up.

includes a marbled stoneware mug branded with a company logo, premium coffee and tea to keep attendees energized, and individually packaged snacks for a perfect afternoon pick me up. Sustainability On-The-Go includes a set of three eco-friendly utensils, a 12oz stainless steel water bottle, and a reusable silicone straw with a travel case, perfect for working from home or returning to the office safely.

includes a set of three eco-friendly utensils, a 12oz stainless steel water bottle, and a reusable silicone straw with a travel case, perfect for working from home or returning to the office safely. Welcome Back Bundle includes an eco-friendly 12oz reusable cup, hand sanitizer, energizing black tea, and bite-sized chocolate chip cookies that are perfect for a socially-distanced workday.

includes an eco-friendly 12oz reusable cup, hand sanitizer, energizing black tea, and bite-sized chocolate chip cookies that are perfect for a socially-distanced workday. A Token of Appreciation, Kosher is perfect for thanking attendees with a trio of artfully-designed notebooks, a premium dark chocolate bar, and sweet rose earl grey tea.



Not only are these gift boxes specifically curated for virtual events and conferences, they also support organizations that contribute to social justice, job training, economic opportunities, and sustainability efforts, such as:

Spectrum Designs Foundation - Helps individuals with Autism lead full and productive lives through meaningful employment.

- Helps individuals with Autism lead full and productive lives through meaningful employment. Junita's Jar - Supports education initiatives dedicated to ending relationship violence, specifically on college campuses, through proceeds of cookie sales; black and woman-owned, the founder is a domestic abuse survivor.

- Supports education initiatives dedicated to ending relationship violence, specifically on college campuses, through proceeds of cookie sales; black and woman-owned, the founder is a domestic abuse survivor. Tea Drops - Supports organic production, fair trade wages, clean water aid, and American made through the production of bagless tea.

- Supports organic production, fair trade wages, clean water aid, and American made through the production of bagless tea. Denik - Funds the building of schools in under-resourced countries through proceeds from artist-designed notebooks.

- Funds the building of schools in under-resourced countries through proceeds from artist-designed notebooks. Welly - Partners with a charity to increase access to clean water in communities around the globe.



“Virtual events are here to stay, and event organizers have to find new ways to engage, particularly as Zoom fatigue increases,” said Leeatt Rothschild, founder, and CEO of Packed with Purpose. “While nothing can replace the value of meeting face to face, a curated gift box that showcases the company’s purpose certainly helps. Our new gifts are curated specifically to help business leaders get the most out of their virtual conferences.”

To explore the newest virtual conference boxes and other impactful gifts for employees, partners, and friends, visit packedwithpurpose.gifts/

About Packed with Purpose

Packed with Purpose is on a mission to create meaningful impact by changing the way companies and individuals give gifts. Packed with Purpose discovers products produced by social enterprises to curate memorable gifts that wow recipients and create positive change. From granola handcrafted by female survivors of abuse to glass-blown wine stoppers that support teens affected by gun violence, Packed with Purpose curates unforgettable gifts that do good. Gift with Impact. For more info, visit https://packedwithpurpose.gifts/

