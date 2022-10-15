Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Paddington Bear tributes to Queen Elizabeth to go to charity

10/15/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Clean up in London after Queen Elizabeth's funeral

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 1,000 Paddingtons and other teddy bears left by well-wishers as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth after her death last month, will be handed over to a children's charity, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

The cuddly toys were among a huge number of floral tributes and messages which were left outside palaces and royal parks in London and Windsor in the days of mourning following Elizabeth's death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8.

They will now be professionally cleaned before being passed to the Barnardo's charity.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was Barnardo's Patron for over 30 years, and we are honoured to be able to give homes to the teddies that people left in her memory," Barnardo Chief Executive Lynn Perry said.

"We promise to look after these bears who will be well-loved and bring joy to the children we support."

In June, the late monarch appeared in a video having tea with the children's literary character Paddington which became one of the highlights of four days of celebrations to mark her 70th year on the throne.

During the comic sketch, she told Paddington she always kept the character's favourite - a marmalade sandwich - in her ever-present handbag.

As the public mourned her death, the Royal Parks asked people not to leave Paddington bears and marmalade sandwiches because so many people had brought them.

Prince William, her grandson and now the heir to the throne, admitted he had become "choked up" after seeing the Paddington tributes.

To mark the announcement of its plans, Buckingham Palace has released a picture of Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles, with some of the Paddingtons.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:37pWalker, Warnock spar in Georgia U.S. Senate debate
RE
05:36pGrowth push went 'too far, too fast', says UK finance minister Hunt
RE
05:34pIn letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi calls for communication, unity and cooperation - KCNA
RE
05:34pPaddington Bear tributes to Queen Elizabeth to go to charity
RE
05:32pGunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine
RE
05:30pUk finance minister hunt says 'we went too far, too fast' in dri…
RE
05:10pMexico warns Venezuelan migrants not to form caravans
RE
04:09pFrance to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers, defence minister says
RE
03:58pWest Bank violence in focus as Israeli election nears
RE
03:45pBOJ's Wakatabe says yen's recent fluctuations too rapid, one-sided
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHARBONE HYDROGEN Announces the Termination of the Term Sheet With GAUS..
2ASOS in talks to amend credit facility terms
3Australia's southeast stays on emergency alert amid flood crisis
4How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble
5Nel ASA: Receives a NOK 600 million purchase order from Woodside Energy

HOT NEWS