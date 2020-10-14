Paddock Practices: Grain protectant guide for growers ahead of storage

A grain storage specialist is encouraging Queensland and New South Wales growers who are planning to store grain on-farm this season to consider using protectants to reduce the risk of insect infestations.

The use of protectants combined with good hygiene, aeration cooling and regular grain inspections are key tools for protecting grain quality.

Philip Burrill, from the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF), is a Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) Grain Storage Extension Project specialist who is encouraging growers to consider protectants post-harvest on cereal grains, where appropriate.

'Grain protectants are designed to prevent pest infestations, not to control infestations, so ideally they should be applied at harvest time as grain is augered into storages,' Mr Burrill said.

'This season there is a good chance more growers will be holding grain for an extended period to provide a wider grain sales window and marketing options.

'Protectants are definitely something growers should consider if they are planning to store cereal grains for four months or longer.'

However, Mr Burrill warned growers needed a clear marketing strategy before treating grain with protectants, so they avoid using these chemicals if it was likely to cut themselves out of potentially profitable domestic or export markets, such as pesticide residue-free (PRF) markets.

'Growers should be talking to grain buyers ahead of harvest, so they have strategies in terms of grain quality segregations and are only applying treatments that suit the specific markets they may sell to,' Mr Burrill said.

'Grain protectants are a valuable tool for on-farm storage of planting seed, or for farm stockfeed grain. Always ensure you have the thumbs up to use protectants from the buyer and understand the withholding periods that may apply.'

When to use grain potectants