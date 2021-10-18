Pagaya Partners With SoFi to Expand Access to Financial Services and Create Opportunities for Customers

The company bolsters its commitment to unlocking access to credit for consumers while scaling its machine learning capabilities

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya”), a financial technology company that enables financial institutions to expand access to more customers through its artificial intelligence network, today announced its new partnership with SoFi, the digital personal finance company. The new partnership will enable SoFi to broaden members’ access to its financial products.

Pagaya’s proprietary artificial intelligence, technology and infrastructure enables FinTechs, banks, and other loan providers to offer consumers more robust access to financial products outside the existing traditional credit models. Pagaya’s machine learning models are designed to reduce risk for lenders and help better inform credit decisioning. The company’s partnership with SoFi is the largest deployment of its technology in the fintech marketplace to date.

“As Pagaya grows, it is imperative that we partner with companies that share our vision of providing increased efficiency through our AI network for lenders and access for its customers,” said Gal Krubiner, Co-Founder and CEO of Pagaya. “Working with a company such as SoFi, we are able to apply our artificial intelligence in a way to not only help SoFi extend capital to more people, but do so in a way to create less risk for our partner. This creates a symbiotic, win-win-win ecosystem across all parties.”

“We are excited to leverage SoFi’s sophisticated tech platform, strong brand, and consumer appeal to originate loans through Pagaya’s AI network, extending its business to a broader audience, so more people can access credit and achieve their financial goals,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi.

Pagaya’s ongoing growth includes entering new markets that span personal loans, auto loans, single-family residences, credit cards, point-of-sale financing and more. The company is laser-focused on innovation and expanded access to consumer credit which has been demonstrated through its unwavering commitment to its partners.

About Pagaya

Pagaya is a financial technology company working to reshape the lending marketplace by using machine learning, big data analytics, and sophisticated AI-driven credit and analysis technology. Pagaya was built to provide a comprehensive solution to enable the credit industry to deliver their customers a positive experience while simultaneously enhancing the broader credit ecosystem. Its proprietary API seamlessly integrates into its next-gen infrastructure network of partners to deliver a premium customer user experience and greater access to credit.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our over two million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Non-Solicitation

This document is not a proxy statement or solicitation or a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination and shall not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, the securities of Pagaya, EJFA or the combined company, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “plan,” “outlook,” “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward looking statements include estimated financial information. All forward looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Pagaya undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Any financial information or projections in this communication are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Pagaya’s control. The inclusion of financial information or projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that Pagaya or its representatives and advisors, considered or consider the information or projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

