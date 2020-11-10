Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Paiblock : Reimagines ID Credentials Management with New Paiblock : Features

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/10/2020 | 12:01am EST

Paiblock, A Global FinTech Company today announced a set of new features in Paiblock, that allow users to add their national social security card and driving license into Paiblock, supporting the global shift into a more digital lifestyle.

“Letting users add ID credentials into Paiblock reflects what the company has always stood for,” says Mark Arthur, Founder and CEO of Paiblock. “With the option to include dependents for each user adding a social security card, we wanted to make sure that Paiblock remains family friendly.”

As social distancing becomes the new normal and digital lifestyle a compelling choice, Paiblock has continued to innovate under COVID-19 pandemic, to enable users to seamlessly add their national social insurance and security cards, and driving licenses into Paiblock. At the same time government agencies and non governmental organizations will be able to continue to push government IDs and credentials into users' wallets using the OpenWallet API. This is including but not limited to government-issued e-invoices, ID cards, biometric passports, social security cards, vaccination cards with medical records, voter's cards, residence permits, library cards, driving licenses and visas.

“Leveraging financial technology to power digital transformation in other verticals will bring our users a step closer to a plastic free world,” concluded Mr. Arthur.

The new features are available for the following countries: Austria, Australia Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, India, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden UK and USA.

About Paiblock.
Paiblock is on a mission to provide a blockchain based and AI powered payment and digital lifestyle platform that helps consumers gather all the dots of the digital life in one secure place.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:06aAFRICAN GOLD : Assists in Keeping Critical Transport Link Open in Mali
AQ
12:03aEXCLUSIVE : Huawei to sell $15 billion Honor unit to Shenzhen government, Digital China, others - sources
RE
12:03a88 ENERGY : Large Independently Assessed Resource at Project Icewine
PU
12:02aSCOTTISH SALMON : Operational EBIT of DKK 103 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
AQ
12:01aBAKKAFROST : Operational EBIT of DKK 103 Million for the Third Quarter of 2020
AQ
12:01aEARTHRENEW : Engineering Update for EarthRenew Strathmore Facility; Live Webinar on Tuesday, November 17th
AQ
12:01aOKI ELECTRIC INDUSTRY : and Mipsology of France Enter Japanese Market for FPGA-Based Machine Learning (ML) Development Support Services
BU
12:01aPAIBLOCK : Reimagines ID Credentials Management with New Paiblock : Features
BU
12:01aNew Vision Guided Robotics Market | 35% Growth to come from North America | Technavio
BU
12:01aMICROSOFT : launches next-generation Xbox gaming consoles amid pandemic-driven demand
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
4Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
5CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. : EXPERT VIEWS: Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group