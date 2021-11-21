Paid family leave in spotlight as Senate weighs Biden social spending plan

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Fresh off securing U.S. House
of Representatives passage of President Joe Biden's social and
environmental spending plan, his fellow Democrats are pressing
ahead with it in the Senate, where the bill may undergo major
changes on issues such as paid family leave to satisfy party
centrists.
The $1.75 trillion legislation, approved by the House https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-house-vote-bidens-175-trillion-bill-after-hours-long-delay-2021-11-19
on Friday over united Republican opposition, includes four
weeks of family leave paid by the government for reasons such as
the birth of a child or caring for a sick relative. It is likely
to become a battleground issue https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-democrats-battle-over-paid-family-leave-biden-agenda-2021-10-27
in the days ahead.
The legislation, which aims to bolster the U.S. social
safety net and fight climate change, must win over divided
Senate Democratic moderates and liberals, as Republicans remain
opposed. Democrats have said they want an agreement by year's
end. Any Senate changes would need House approval again.
"There's going to be some changes," Democratic Senator Jon
Tester told NBC's "Meet the Press" program, urging compromise.
"We don't all see the world the same way."
Biden has said he looks forward to signing the bill into law
as soon as it passes Congress, which is narrowly controlled by
the Democrats. The bill must secure support from the 100-seat
Senate's 48 Democrats and the two independents who caucus with
them because no Republican backs it.
Centrist Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema in
particular have raised concerns about its cost and scope.
Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand mentioned differences
with Manchin over paid family leave but said she hopes they
could reach a compromise in the next three weeks.
"This is the only moment to get paid leave done. ... Now is
the time," Gillibrand told CBS's "Face the Nation" program.
The cost of the four weeks of federal paid leave has been
estimated at $200 billion over 10 years. Gillibrand said the
legislation could include an employee-employer contribution
system similar to those used by some U.S. states.
The United States is the only wealthy country that does not
pay woman on maternity leave.
The White House is reaching out to lawmakers to get the
legislation passed, Biden's National Economic Council Director
Brian Deese said.
"We will work with every member of the Senate on this bill,"
Deese told the "Fox News Sunday" program, adding that the
legislation has "a lot of momentum."
"We really do now have a good understanding of where the
consensus lies," Deese added, on issues such as government
support for childcare costs, family benefits and tax increases
on corporations and the wealthy.
The House passed the bill with just one Democrat voting
against it. It was scaled down from Democrats' original $3.5
trillion vision.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham and Heather
Timmons)