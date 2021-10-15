Paige : Announces Presentations and Exhibit Booth at Pathology Visions 2021 Conference

Company to highlight FDA approved Paige Prostate software and innovations in digital diagnostics

Paige, the global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, today announced a series of presentations at the Pathology Visions 2021 conference, taking place in-person at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nev. from October 17-19, 2021, and hosted by the Digital Pathology Association.

Paige will also highlight its product and service offerings at Booth 214, including Paige Prostate, the first AI-based pathology product to receive de novo approval from the FDA. Attendees can demo Paige Prostate at the booth, giving pathologists of all experience levels a hands-on opportunity to experience how it can be easily integrated into a clinical or research laboratory.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: The Digital Transformation of an Academic Pathology Department: The Memorial Sloan Kettering Experience, 2008-2021

Date and Time: October 19, 2021, 9:00a.m.-9:45a.m. PT

Location: Chairman’s Ballroom 370

Session Type: Plenary Address

Presenter: Dr. David Klimstra, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Paige

Title: Clinical use of AI relies on generalizability and improves pathologists' diagnostic accuracy and efficiency in prostatic biopsy diagnosis

Date and Time: October 19, 2021, 12:05p.m.-12:45p.m. PT

Location: Chairman’s Ballroom 368

Session Type: Education & Research Track

Presenter: Dr. Juan A. Retamero, M.D., Medical Director, Paige

Title: Regulatory & Standards Update

Date and Time: October 19, 2021, 4:00p.m.-5:00p.m. PT

Location: Chairman’s Ballroom 370

Session Type: Regulatory & Standards Update

Presenters: Emre Gulturk, Senior Director of Quality and Regulatory, Paige; Esther Abels, MSC, Chief Clinical and Regulatory Officer, Visiopharm

Additionally, Leo Grady, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paige will host a pre-conference workshop detailing the company’s recent FDA approval for Paige Prostate, what it means for the field and how the company plans to offer a broad range of services to its customers. Dr. Grady will also be joined by Geoffrey Metcalf, Vice President of Clinical Diagnostics at Flagship Biosciences, to discuss how the companies have partnered to show the power that AI and expertise can have on challenging PDL1 cases. Details are below:

Title: The Power of AI: Activating Partnerships and Enabling Deeper Insights

Date and Time: October 17, 2021, 2:00p.m.-3:00p.m. PT

Location: Chairman's Ballroom 368

Session Type: Pre-Conference Workshop

Presenters: Leo Grady, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Paige, Geoffrey Metcalf, Vice President of Clinical Diagnostics, Flagship Biosciences

Paige is a Benefactor Member of the Digital Pathology Association, and is a Silver Sponsor at the 2021 conference.

For addition information and to register for Pathology Visions 2021, please visit: https://digitalpathologyassociation.org/pathology-visions-conference.

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc., David Klimstra, M.D. and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for an AI-based digital pathology product.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.

