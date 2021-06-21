Paige : Oxford University and UK NHS Partners Win Government Funding to Evaluate Paige Prostate Cancer Detection System

Award provides £36 million to test state-of-the-art AI technology applications for healthcare

Paige, a global leader in AI-based diagnostic software in pathology, today announced that the Company, Oxford University and National Health Service (NHS) regional partners in the United Kingdom have won the prestigious Phase 4 Artificial Intelligence in Health and Care award from the NHS Accelerated Access Collaborative to study Paige Prostate prospectively in a real-world cancer laboratory setting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005629/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Under the award, leaders in uropathology at Oxford University Hospitals, Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust, and North Bristol Trust, will develop system adoption guidelines for Paige Prostate, a clinical-grade artificial intelligence (AI)-based diagnostic software system that aids pathologists in detecting, grading and measuring prostate tumors in biopsies obtained from patients at risk of prostate cancer,1 and other similar systems. These adoption guidelines will enable further roll-out of AI technologies and advanced algorithms across the NHS to aid in the diagnosis of complex diseases.

“Paige is proud to be working with this multidisciplinary team of experts to demonstrate the impact of digital pathology tools in routine clinical use,” said Leo Grady, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paige. “Alongside our partners, we look forward to potentially ushering in a new era of clinical diagnostics powered by AI-enabled technologies to benefit patients and cellular pathology laboratories throughout the NHS.”

The Phase 4 award, which is restricted to mature market-authorized CE-IVD products and is the most advanced award category, will enable Paige and its partners to demonstrate clinical or economic utility of Paige Prostate with respect to its real-world implementation and use in the NHS. Additionally, the parties aim to demonstrate clinical and economic impact of Paige Prostate in the NHS and/or social care setting to help inform reimbursement and procurement decisions and facilitate adoption.

“At Paige we believe that best practice guideline development and successful adoption of this new technology is best led by pathologists,” said Margaret Horton, Ph.D., Business Lead for UK and Europe at Paige and co-investigator in the study. “In addition to measuring and quantifying the health economics benefits of Paige Prostate, we have the unique opportunity as industry to work alongside patients, pathologists and urologists in this study to show how Paige Prostate impacts diagnostic reporting and the patient experience.”

“With published clinical evidence, and our own initial experiences with Paige Prostate on challenging tissue samples, Paige Prostate is an ideal candidate system for investigating the patient and system-level benefits of artificial intelligence in NHS cellular pathology,” said Clare Verrill, Associate Professor at Oxford University, Lead in Prostate Pathology, Consultant in Cellular Pathology at the Oxford University Hospital NHS Trust, and principal study investigator for the Phase 4 award. “Now is the time to take technologies from simulated clinical settings to embedding in the routine reporting workflow and measure the impact on patient care. By sharing our findings in the professional community, my hope is for widespread benefits from AI with fewer barriers to routine adoption of these powerful systems.”

For additional information, read the article from the Oxford Biomedical Research Centre.

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc. and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige’s products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA breakthrough designation for computational pathology products.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.Paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.

1 Paige Prostate is CE marked for use in laboratories and hospitals in the European Economic Area, Switzerland and the UK, and received Breakthrough Device designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). FullFocus is FDA cleared and CE marked. The products are otherwise available for research use only in other territories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005629/en/