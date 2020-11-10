'Painful situation': Peru's miners look to interim president for post-pandemic stability

LIMA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mine industry officials in Peru are
looking to interim President Manuel Merino to assure stability
ahead of elections in April as the world's No. 2 copper producer
seeks to bounce back from its worst economic crisis in a
century.
Merino's picks for energy and mining heads will be closely
followed by miners suffering from the one-two punch of the
coronavirus pandemic and now, a burgeoning political crisis,
industry sources said.
Roque Benavides, chairman of Peruvian miner Buenaventura
, called the situation "painful and regrettable,"
reflecting the sentiments of many miners and analysts.
"Long-term activities like mining require legal, political
and economic stability," Benavides said.
Merino, who assumed the presidency on Tuesday after the
ouster of Martín Vizcarra on Monday night, takes over as Peru's
economy is set to contract by 12.5% this year, stricken by the
impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Merino will govern through
July.
Benavides urged Merino's administration to avoid surprises
in its economic plan that could shake the sector before upcoming
elections in April.
"It is a transitional government and its role is to keep
things as they are, complying with the rule of law, but not make
major reforms," Benavides said.
Vizcarra's ouster sent jitters through Peruvian markets on
Tuesday, with bonds tumbling and the sol currency hitting an
18-year low. Market watchers were also concerned about a further
drift toward populism under Merino.
"All this is doing is exacerbating uncertainty, which was
already high," said economist Carlos Anderson of local
consulting firm Instituto del Futuro.
Peru's copper miners were particularly hard hit by the
pandemic.
Output was ravaged by a strict quarantine implemented in
mid-March to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Output
recovered to near pre-pandemic levels in July but has fallen off
slightly since.
Mining exports account for 60% of the South American
country's total and are a vital economic engine and source of
employment in Peru's mountain interior.
