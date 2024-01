January 01, 2024 at 06:24 am EST

KARACHI, Pakistan, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December rose 29.7% from a year before, data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Monthly inflation for December registered a 0.8% rise from the previous month. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Editing by Jan Harvey)