Pakistan Development Policy Series 2021: Unlocking Pakistan's Income Tax Potential

We are pleased to invite you to participate in the Pakistan Development Policy Series 2021's second webinar of the series: Unlocking Pakistan's Income Tax Potential, which will take place on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 5.00pm to 6.30pm.

The Pakistan Development Policy Series 2021 is a series of policy talks inviting discussion and debate on key reform areas critical to Pakistan's economic, social and development growth. Focusing on Income Tax, the second webinar invites leading specialists and representatives from government and the private sector to explore how Pakistan can address the issues faced in income tax policy and administration, and expand Pakistan's currently narrow income tax base.