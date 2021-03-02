|
Pakistan Development Policy Series 2021: Unlocking Pakistan's Income Tax Potential
We are pleased to invite you to participate in the Pakistan Development Policy Series 2021's second webinar of the series: Unlocking Pakistan's Income Tax Potential, which will take place on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 5.00pm to 6.30pm.
The Pakistan Development Policy Series 2021 is a series of policy talks inviting discussion and debate on key reform areas critical to Pakistan's economic, social and development growth. Focusing on Income Tax, the second webinar invites leading specialists and representatives from government and the private sector to explore how Pakistan can address the issues faced in income tax policy and administration, and expand Pakistan's currently narrow income tax base.
The webinar will begin with a panel debate, followed by a Q&A session with the audience. Our panelists include Dr Waqar Masood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue; Dr Michael Best, Assistant Professor of Economics at Columbia University, New York; Ms Aqeela Mumtaz, Head of Corporate Accounting, Risk and Tax at Jazz; Mr Ali Khizar, Head of Research at Business Recorder; and Mr Sebastian James, Senior Economist (Tax Policy), World Bank.
During the panel debate, the following key issues will guide the discussion:
Equitably balancing out tax rates across income levels to broaden the tax base
Rationalizing reliance on withholding tax to ensure tax structure remains progressive
Improving tax compliance and willingness to pay
Harmonizing income tax across levels of government
Empowering tax administration to report and address tax evasion
Encouraging political solutions and address trust deficits for long-lasting impact
