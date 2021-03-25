Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pakistan Expands Ehsaas Social Protection Programs to Increase Household Resilience to Economic Shocks with World Bank Support

03/25/2021 | 06:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 - The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors today approved $600 million in financing from the International Development Association (IDA) for the Crisis-Resilient Social Protection Program (CRISP) that will support Pakistan to expand Ehsaas, the national poverty alleviation program, to protect vulnerable households and increase resilience to economic shocks such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of families across Pakistan face economic hardship, particularly those working in the informal sector, who have no savings or are not covered by existing social safety net programs,' said Najy Benhassine, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan. 'This investment supports Ehsaas in developing an adaptive social protection system that is more efficient and offers a new model for crisis-response and increasing household resilience to future shocks.'

CRISP will facilitate the gradual expansion of Ehsaas social protection programs to better reach informal workers through an innovative, hybrid approach that blends social assistance with promotion of increased savings that informal workers, particularly women, can depend on in the event of economic shocks. It will provide a platform through which the government can rapidly respond to support the most affected households during an economic crisis.

'In the event of a crisis, a more flexible and dynamic social protection system can significantly reduce the time needed to respond to peoples' needs as well as supporting a faster recovery,' said Amjad Zafar Khan, Task Team Leader for the Crisis-Resilient Social Protection program.

CRISP will also improve the capacity of the social registry to maintain up-to-date accurate household data and exchange data among social programs, while providing greater beneficiary choice in the biometric payment systems. It will also help Pakistan address longer-term impacts on human capital caused by the pandemic, resulting from foregone health and medical services and a substantial loss of education due to prolonged absence from schools.

To help prevent losses in human capital accumulation, which is critical to long-term resilience, CRISP leverages two existing Ehsaas programs that provide conditional cash transfers (CCT) to eligible households. These include Waseela-e-Taleem, a CCT program linked to primary school attendance and Nashonuma, a nutrition-focused CCT program aimed at improving child and maternal health, which will benefit more than three million families across the country.

The World Bank in Pakistan

Pakistan has been a member of the World Bank since 1950. Since then, the World Bank has provided $40 billion in assistance. The World Bank's program in Pakistan is governed by the Country Partnership Strategy for FY2015-2020 with four priority areas of engagement: energy, private sector development, inclusion, and service delivery. The current portfolio has 57 projects and a total commitment of $13 billion.

Last Updated: Mar 25, 2021

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 22:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pATHIRA PHARMA  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:59pThe ACCC issues draft determination authorising Vali gas joint marketing
PU
06:59pHNI  : Investor Relations Presentation
PU
06:59pAdvancing China's Food Safety
PU
06:59pSANTOS  : Ningaloo Vision resumes production and prepares for Phase 2 Van Gogh oil
PU
06:59pLIGHTBRIDGE  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:59pA-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:59p4D MOLECULAR THERAPEUTICS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:59pEUREKA HOMESTEAD BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:58pGermany's Allianz nears $2.9 bln deal for Aviva Poland -sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC. : NETEASE : Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting
2EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN : Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship
3Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang
4Mastercard resists compound interest on $19 billion UK class action
5FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Yes or no?' U.S. lawmakers fume over Big Tech's answers on misinformation

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ