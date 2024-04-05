The visit will be Sharif's first foreign trip since forming a coalition government in February.
(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; editing by Christina Fincher)
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet the Saudi crown prince on his two-day visit to Riyadh starting on Saturday, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian shares retreated on Friday as hawkish comments from some Federal Reserve officials and escalating geopolitical tensions put a dent in risk sentiment, while traders were also cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
