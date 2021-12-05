Pakistan Raises Revenue - P165982

The objective of the Raises Revenue Project for Pakistan is to contribute to a sustainable increase in domestic revenue by broadening the tax base and facilitating compliance. The project is a five-year investment project financing (IPF) operation with disbursement-linked indicators (DLIs) that has two components: (a) component one: results-based component, and (b) component two: a traditional IPF component that finances investments in ICT. Component...
* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
Show More
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 07:41:04 UTC.