Pakistan: Third Punjab Education Sector Project - P154524

The development objective of the Third Punjab Education Sector Project for Pakistan is to support Punjab province to improve school participation, completion, and teaching-learning practices with a particular focus on low-performing districts (LPD). LPDs are ten districts that have among the lowest participation rates for children of age 6 to 15 years. The proposed project supports the implementation of the Government of Punjab's larger education...
The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature
