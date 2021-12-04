Pakistan: Third Punjab Education Sector Project - P154524

The development objective of the Third Punjab Education Sector Project for Pakistan is to support Punjab province to improve school participation, completion, and teaching-learning practices with a particular focus on low-performing districts (LPD). LPDs are ten districts that have among the lowest participation rates for children of age 6 to 15 years. The proposed project supports the implementation of the Government of Punjab's larger education...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

