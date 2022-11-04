Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Pakistan allows premium on high speed diesel for importing OMCs for November, December

11/04/2022 | 10:42am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Pakistan's economic coordination committee has allowed a premium on high speed diesel for importing oil marketing firms for November and December, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The committee also approved an increase in the petroleum levy of up to 50 rupees/litre on RON 95 and above from Nov. 16, the ministry said.

(Writing by Tanvi Mehta, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 3.68% 97.95 Delayed Quote.22.56%
WTI 4.26% 91.772 Delayed Quote.16.81%
