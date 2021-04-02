Pakistan and Afghanistan sign extension of APTTA 2010 for 3 months

Islamabad, 1st April, 2021:Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment and Mr. Nisar Ahmad Ghoriyani, Minister of Industry & Commerce signed the Protocol for three-month extension of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2010 (APTTA). The signing ceremony was held over video-link on 1 April, 2021, simultaneously at Kabul and Islamabad. The Secretary, Ministry of Commerce was also present on the occasion. Representatives of the both Embassies in respective capitals also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dawood said that his vision for trade and economic relations with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) is to make Pakistan a hub for trade, transit & transshipment. 'Our trade must be based on secure, open, consistent, reliable & legal movement of goods at the Afghan border along with enhanced connectivity with Afghanistan & CARs', he said.

He said that this is a long-term Vision and, through our current engagement with Afghanistan & Uzbekistan, we are laying down the foundation for its implementation. This will ensure that Pakistan leverages its geo-economic location in the region to enhance its international trade. 'Our discussions with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are a step in this direction' he said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on extension of the agreement and decided that the technical teams of two countries will conclude the revised agreement soon.