Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pakistan and Afghanistan sign extension of APTTA 2010 for 3 months

04/02/2021 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Islamabad, 1st April, 2021:Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment and Mr. Nisar Ahmad Ghoriyani, Minister of Industry & Commerce signed the Protocol for three-month extension of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2010 (APTTA). The signing ceremony was held over video-link on 1 April, 2021, simultaneously at Kabul and Islamabad. The Secretary, Ministry of Commerce was also present on the occasion. Representatives of the both Embassies in respective capitals also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dawood said that his vision for trade and economic relations with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) is to make Pakistan a hub for trade, transit & transshipment. 'Our trade must be based on secure, open, consistent, reliable & legal movement of goods at the Afghan border along with enhanced connectivity with Afghanistan & CARs', he said.

He said that this is a long-term Vision and, through our current engagement with Afghanistan & Uzbekistan, we are laying down the foundation for its implementation. This will ensure that Pakistan leverages its geo-economic location in the region to enhance its international trade. 'Our discussions with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are a step in this direction' he said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on extension of the agreement and decided that the technical teams of two countries will conclude the revised agreement soon.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 11:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pTHE FACES OF LUMINEX : Heidi Boswell, User Enablement
PU
12:40pSHERWIN WILLIAMS  : Unlock the Professional Advantage with New Sherwin-Williams PRO+
PU
12:38pNOK AIRLINES  : Listed company that fails to submit information and report under section 56 as of April 1, 2021
PU
12:38pPakistan and Afghanistan sign extension of APTTA 2010 for 3 months
PU
12:38pSOGEFI S P A  : Deposito documentazione
PU
12:36pCHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP VII  : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 5, 2021
PR
12:32pFUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:32pINTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:31pCHURCHILL CAPITAL CORP VI  : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing April 5, 2021
PR
12:31pMINISO  : Mexico Launches Limited Edition Xico Crossover Collection
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Robust U.S. employment growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Ford resumes political donations after review
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Tencent's Timi gaming studio generated $10 billion in 2020, sources say
4AMMB HOLDINGS : AMMB : Malaysia's AmBank to raise around $196 million via private placement
5SOLVAY SA : SOLVAY : releases 2020 Integrated Report and Annual Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ