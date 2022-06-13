Pakistan budget needs additional measures to meet goals, IMF says

ISLAMABAD, June 13 (Reuters) - Additional measures will be
needed to bring Pakistan's budget for FY2022-23 in line with the
key objectives of its International Monetary Fund programme, the
lender's resident representative in Islamabad said on Monday.
Pakistan unveiled a 9.5 trillion Pakistani rupee ($47
billion) budget for 2022-23 on Friday aimed at tight fiscal
consolidation in a bid to convince the IMF to restart
much-needed bailout payments.
"Our preliminary estimate is that additional measures will
be needed to strengthen the budget and bring it in line with key
program objectives," Esther Perez Ruiz told Reuters.
Pakistan's Finance Minister told Reuters on Saturday that
the IMF had expressed concerns about the budget numbers,
including fuel subsidies, a widening current account deficit,
and the need to raise more direct taxes.
He, however, added that his government was confident they
could adjust the budget to bring the IMF on board and was
hopeful of securing a successful review this month.
"Discussions with the authorities continue to obtain more
clarity on certain revenue and spending items and allow for a
full assessment," Ruiz said.
She said the fund was ready to continue to support the
authorities’ efforts and in the implementation of policies to
promote macroeconomic stability.
Pakistan is halfway through a $6 billion, 39-month IMF
programme that has stalled over the lender's concerns over the
status of some of its objectives, including fiscal
consolidation.
The next tranche that Pakistan is to receive upon a
successful review is $900 million, and a green light from the
IMF would also open up other global funding avenues.
Pakistan urgently needs funds in the face of dwindling
foreign exchange reserves, which have reached $9.2 billion -
enough for less than 45 days of imports.
(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam
Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)