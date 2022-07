"Our external financing needs over the next 12 months are fully met, underpinned by our on-going IMF program," the acting governor of Pakistan's State Bank, Murtaza Syed, told Reuters.

Syed said he expected "unwarranted" market fears around Pakistan to dissipate in coming weeks, a day after its currency depreciated close to 8% in a week.

