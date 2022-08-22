Log in
Pakistan central bank holds rates at 15% - statement

08/22/2022 | 08:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is pictured on a reception desk at the head office in Karachi

KARACHI (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank on Monday held its main policy rate at 15%, the bank said in a statement, flagging it would closely watch inflation data and global commodity prices.

"Looking ahead, the MPC (monetary policy committee) intends to remain data-dependent, paying close attention to month-on-month inflation ... as well as global commodity prices and interest rate decisions by major central banks," the State Bank said in a statement.

The decision, which was largely in line with analysts' expectations, came after the bank hiked rates by 125 basis points at its previous policy meeting in July as the country experienced surging inflation.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Asif Shahzad; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
