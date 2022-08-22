Pakistan central bank holds rates at 15% - statement

"Looking ahead, the MPC (monetary policy committee) intends to remain data-dependent, paying close attention to month-on-month inflation ... as well as global commodity prices and interest rate decisions by major central banks," the State Bank said in a statement.

The decision, which was largely in line with analysts' expectations, came after the bank hiked rates by 125 basis points at its previous policy meeting in July as the country experienced surging inflation.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan and Asif Shahzad; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Toby Chopra)