Pakistan central bank lifts benchmark interest rate to 8.75%

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Pakistan's central bank on
Friday raised its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to
8.75% as it grapples surging inflation and uncertainty over the
country's stalled IMF funding facility.
"The MPC was of the view that there is now a need to proceed
faster to normalize monetary policy to counter inflationary
pressures and preserve stability with growth," the State Bank of
Pakistan said in a statement, referring to its monetary policy
committee.
The bank had bought forward its decision by a week to
address growing market uncertainty. It had last lifted rates by
25 basis points at its in September after more than a year on
hold.
