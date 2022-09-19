Pakistan court orders dropping of terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

The court said Khan's alleged offence didn't attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer told Reuters.

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

"The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead an anti-terrorism court," Chaudhry said.

Islamabad police brought up the charges against Khan in August after his public remarks that he would not spare the police and a judicial officer, who had denied bail to his aide.

Khan subsequently said that his remarks were not meant to be a threat, but that he would take legal action against the officers.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Asif Shahzad