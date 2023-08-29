STORY: A Pakistani court has suspended former Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent conviction on corruption charges.

But the decision will not lead to his release, as a judge has ordered his detention in another case on charges of leaking state secrets.

His lawyer, Naeem Panjutha, announced the news on social media on Tuesday (August 29), saying "the sentence has been suspended."

70-year-old former cricket hero Khan has been at the center of political turmoil since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022.

His relations with Pakistan's powerful generals have deteriorated ever since.

Khan was imprisoned on August 5.

He'd been sentenced to three years in jail for unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

His legal team had lodged an appeal on the grounds that he was convicted without being given the right to defend himself.

As a result of the conviction, and with a national election expected soon, Pakistan's Election Commission has also barred Khan from contesting elections for five years.

The remaining charge against Khan alleges he made public the contents of a confidential cable sent by Pakistan's ambassador to the United States - and used it for political gain.

Khan says the cable proves his removal was at the behest of the United States,

which he said pressed Pakistan's military to topple his government because he had visited Russia shortly before its attack on Ukraine.

Both the United States and the Pakistani military deny this.