Pakistan flood recovery plan key to continued financial support -IMF

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (Reuters) -
Pakistan's timely finalisation of a recovery plan from
devastating floods is essential to support discussions and
continued financial support from multilateral and bilateral
partners, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on
Wednesday.
Pakistan was already battling a full-blown economic crisis,
with decades-high inflation and dwindling foreign exchange
reserves, when it was hit by floods earlier this year. It had
entered a $6 billion IMF bailout programme in 2019, and the
ninth review is currently pending.
"The timely finalization of the recovery plan is
essential to support the discussions, along with continuing
financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners," IMF
resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a message to
Reuters.
She added that IMF staff is continuing discussions with
Pakistani authorities over policies to reprioritize and better
target support toward humanitarian needs, while accelerating
reform efforts to preserve economic and fiscal sustainability.
Devastating floods killed more than 1,700 people and
inflicted billions of dollars of damage. Pakistani authorities'
estimates of the damage have varied from $10 billion to $40
billion.
Pakistan's finance ministry said last week that it would
"expeditiously" finish technical engagement with the IMF as
part of the ninth review of the programme, but a firm date for
the review completion is yet to be announced.
The funds will be a lifeline for the South Asian nation,
which is struggling to convince international markets and
ratings agencies that it has the funds to meet external
financing requirements, including debt repayments.
Pakistan has a $1 billion international bond repayment
due early next month. Its total foreign reserves with the
central bank stood at $7.9 billion as of last week.
