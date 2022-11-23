Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Pakistan flood recovery plan key to continued financial support -IMF

11/23/2022 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (Reuters) -

Pakistan's timely finalisation of a recovery plan from devastating floods is essential to support discussions and continued financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.

Pakistan was already battling a full-blown economic crisis, with decades-high inflation and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, when it was hit by floods earlier this year. It had entered a $6 billion IMF bailout programme in 2019, and the ninth review is currently pending.

"The timely finalization of the recovery plan is essential to support the discussions, along with continuing financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners," IMF resident representative Esther Perez Ruiz said in a message to Reuters.

She added that IMF staff is continuing discussions with Pakistani authorities over policies to reprioritize and better target support toward humanitarian needs, while accelerating reform efforts to preserve economic and fiscal sustainability.

Devastating floods killed more than 1,700 people and inflicted billions of dollars of damage. Pakistani authorities' estimates of the damage have varied from $10 billion to $40 billion.

Pakistan's finance ministry said last week that it would "expeditiously" finish technical engagement with the IMF as part of the ninth review of the programme, but a firm date for the review completion is yet to be announced.

The funds will be a lifeline for the South Asian nation, which is struggling to convince international markets and ratings agencies that it has the funds to meet external financing requirements, including debt repayments.

Pakistan has a $1 billion international bond repayment due early next month. Its total foreign reserves with the central bank stood at $7.9 billion as of last week. (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by William Maclean and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:55pNestle to invest $1.86 billion in Saudi Arabia over 10 years -ministry
RE
01:50pBritain's finance ministry scraps plan for veto over financial regulators
RE
01:49pEU talks stall over price level for proposed Russian oil cap -Bloomberg News
RE
01:43pColorado Springs shooting suspect appears before judge in video link
RE
01:43pPeru sol currency moves -0.08% to close at 3.851/3.855 soles per…
RE
01:43pPeru's central bank places currency swap of 700 mln soles…
RE
01:43pU.S. prepared to authorize Chevron to boost Venezuela's oil output
RE
01:36pAnalysis-Trump lesson on U.S. protectionism guides Canadian foreign policy
RE
01:34pPakistan flood recovery plan key to continued financial support -IMF
RE
01:32pUkraine says 50 Russians killed in attack on ammunitions depot
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stellantis stores cars in old French airfield amid delivery logjam - so..
2Analyst recommendations: Air products, Best Buy, Glencore, Sage, Stanle..
3Fed minutes may show debate over risks of aggressive rate hikes
4U.S. weekly jobless claims increase more than expected
5Autodesk Shares Slip Premarket on Disappointing Guidance

HOT NEWS