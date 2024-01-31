(Reuters) - Pakistan on Wednesday increased the prices of petrol by 13.55 rupees ($0.0483) to 272.89 rupees, with effect from Feb. 1, the finance ministry said in a post on messaging platform X.

The government also increased the price of high speed diesel by 2.75 rupees to 278.96 rupees, the post said.

($1 = 279.5000 Pakistani rupees)

(Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)