Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pakistan imports fall sharply in July, to help rupee stabilise - finance minister

07/31/2022 | 06:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISLAMABAD, July 31 (Reuters) - Pakistan imports fell by more than a third in July after a ban on non-essentials, the finance minister said on Sunday, adding the improved trade situation will reduce pressure on the struggling rupee.

July imports fell to $5 billion, down 35% from June's record monthly high of $7.7 billion, Miftah Ismail told a news conference in Islamabad.

The central bank and Pakistan statistics bureau is yet to post its July data.

"This is very welcoming," Ismail said, adding it was the result of his government's ban on all non-essential imports. "It will remove pressure on rupee," he said.

The rupee traded up slightly at 239.37 to the dollar on Friday, after shedding about 5% last week and more than a quarter of its value this year.

The ban on the import of non-essential goods was lifted last week, except for automobiles, cell phones and home appliances.

Ismail said his government has resolved to bring down the current account deficit significantly and to post a surplus in a year or two.

The South Asian nation has fast-depleting foreign reserves and is struggling to finance a widening current account deficit, which saw a $2.3 billion surge in June, mainly due to rise in oil imports.

The deficit for the financial year ending June 30 stood at $17.4 billion against $2.8 billion the previous year.

Earlier in July, Pakistan reached a staff level agreement with the IMF for the disbursement of $1.17 billion under a resumed payment of a bailout package. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.21745 Delayed Quote.-10.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.04% 0.781 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.32% 1.02248 Delayed Quote.-10.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.37% 0.012605 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.09% 0.6288 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19aPhilippine ex-President Fidel Ramos, warrior and survivor, dies at 94
RE
06:13aPhilippine ex-President Fidel Ramos dies - Rappler news site
RE
06:12aOn navy day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
RE
06:11aWorld's biggest Swiss flag unfurled on Alpine cliff
RE
06:08aAustralia PM says Indigenous-voice details to follow referendum
RE
06:06aSlim majority of Japanese oppose state funeral for ex-PM Shinzo Abe - poll
RE
06:05aHezbollah warns Israel against 'playing with time' over maritime border dispute
RE
06:04aPakistan imports fall sharply in July, to help rupee stabilise - finance minister
RE
06:03aSadr's followers set up for long sit-in at Iraq parliament
RE
05:59aSlim majority of Japanese oppose state funeral for ex-PM Shinzo Abe - poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July - official PMI
2China's factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares..
3China air force, referring to Taiwan, says it can safeguard 'territoria..
4On navy day, Putin says United States is main threat to Russia
5Tullow Oil in talks with Indian groups over Kenyan project

HOT NEWS