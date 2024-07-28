KARACHI, July 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan has initiated talks on reprofiling its power sector debt to China, alongside talks on structural reforms suggested by the International Monetary Fund, Pakistan's finance minister said in a press conference on Sunday.

He said that Pakistan will address the reprofiling of Chinese credit to the power sector on a project-by-project basis and that Islamabad is looking to appoint a local advisor in China for the purpose. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid in Karachi; editing by Philippa Fletcher)