Pakistan keeps key interest rate unchanged at 7% - central bank

05/28/2021 | 08:50am EDT
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan's central bank on Friday held its key interest rate unchanged at 7%, citing the need to support financial stability and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The economy has continued to recover and business sentiment has further improved since the last announcement of the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in March.

"Since its last meeting in March, the MPC was encouraged by the further upward revision in the FY21 growth forecast to 3.94 percent," the bank said in a statement.

Pakistan on Friday also set a 4.8% GDP growth target for the 2021/2022 financial year, a few days ahead of the presentation of the annual budget.

"The MPC noted that this confirms the strength of the broad-based economic rebound underway since the start of the fiscal year, on the back of targeted fiscal measures and aggressive monetary stimulus," the statement said.

"This positive momentum is expected to persist, translating into higher growth next year."

Inflation rose to 11.1% last month.

The central bank has kept rates unchanged despite inflationary pressure over the last few months.

It pointed out that headline inflation had risen since the last policy statement, and warned of second-round supply shocks to inflation as economic growth picked up.

"As the economy gathers further momentum, it will be important to ensure that food price pressures are reversed through successful implementation of administrative measures to keep second-round effects in check," the bank said.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Additional Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Writing by Asif Shahzad; editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Syed Raza Hassan


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS