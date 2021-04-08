Pakistan : Second, Third, Fourth, and Fifth Reviews Under the Extended Arrangement Under the Extended Fund Facility and Request for Rephasing of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Supplement, and Statement by the Executive Director for Pakistan

Copies of this report are available to the public from

In the context of the Second, Third, Fourth, and Fifth Reviews Under the Extended Arrangement Under the Extended Fund Facility and Request for Rephasing of Access, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

SECOND, THIRD, FOURTH, AND FIFTH REVIEWS UNDER THE EXTENDED ARRANGEMENT UNDER THE EXTENDED FUND FACILITY AND REQUEST FOR REPHASING OF ACCESS-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; STAFF SUPPLEMENT, AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR PAKISTAN

IMF Executive Board Completes the Combined Second, Third, Fourth, and Fifth Reviews of the Extended Fund Facility for Pakistan

The IMF Executive Board completed today the combined second through fifth reviews of the Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, allowing for an immediate purchase equivalent to about US$500 million for budget support.

Program performance has remained satisfactory notwithstanding the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 shock, and the authorities' policies have been critical in supporting the economy and saving lives and livelihoods.

Washington, DC - March 24, 2021: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed today the second through fifth reviews of the Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan. The Board's decision allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR 350 million (about US$500 million), bringing total purchases for budget support under the arrangement to about US$2 billion.

Pakistan's 39-month EFF arrangement was approved by the Executive Board on July 3, 2019 (see Press Release No. 19/264) for SDR 4.268 billion (about $6 billion at the time of approval of the arrangement, or 210 percent of quota). The program aims to support Pakistan's policies to help the economy and save lives and livelihoods amid the still unfolding Covid-19 pandemic, ensure macroeconomic and debt sustainability, and advance structural reforms to lay the foundations for strong, job-rich, and long-lasting growth that benefits all Pakistanis.

Following the Executive Board discussion on Pakistan, Ms. Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair, issued the following statement:

"The Pakistani authorities have continued to make satisfactory progress under the Fund- supported program, which has been an important policy anchor during an unprecedented period. While the Covid-19 pandemic continues to pose challenges, the authorities' policies have been critical in supporting the economy and saving lives and livelihoods. The authorities have also continued to advance their reform agenda in key areas, including on consolidating central bank autonomy, reforming corporate taxation, bolstering management of state-owned enterprises, and improving cost recovery and regulation in the power sector.

