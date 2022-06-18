Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pakistan 'one step away' from exiting dirty money 'grey list' - minister

06/18/2022 | 03:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former Pakistan Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar speaks during an interview with Reuters in the lawns of her residence in Muzaffargarh

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan is "one step away" from exiting a dirty money "grey list" after the global watchdog said an on-site visit could lead to the South Asian nation's removal, the state minister for foreign affairs said on Saturday.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) kept Pakistan on the list on Friday but said a visit to verify progress on countering financing of terrorism and money laundering could lead to its removal from countries under increased monitoring.

The financial crime watchdog, set up by the Group of Seven industrial powers to protect the global financial system, said Islamabad had substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 items, as it seeks to get off the list where it has been since 2018.

"Pakistan is one step away from exiting the grey list, God willing," the minister, Hina Rabbani Khar, told a news conference in Islamabad.

The FATF said an on-site visit was warranted to verify that reforms had begun and were being sustained, as well as that the necessary political commitment remained in place.

Khar said Islamabad will be preparing for the on-site visit before the FATF's next plenary in October, adding that the FATF will be visiting and inspecting all the measures and legislation Pakistan had implemented on money laundering and terrorism financing.

She said Pakistan was confident of getting off the list, which would help build confidence in its economic framework.

Exiting the grey list could increase foreign inflows, specifically portfolio and direct investment, Saad Hashemy, executive director at BMA Capital Securities, told Reuters.

"We have not only met the timeline. We have outperformed the timeline," the minister said. "I'm very confident that if we remain on the same trajectory, we will get out of it, and will never return on this path again."

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by William Mallard)

By Asif Shahzad


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32aRussia's 2022 coal output could fall 17%, exports 30% - Interfax
RE
03:09aPakistan 'one step away' from exiting dirty money 'grey list' - minister
RE
02:45aMilitants kill Indian police official in disputed Kashmir
RE
02:44aMillions stranded as floods ravage Bangladesh, more rain forecast
RE
02:19aChina's May gasoline exports plunge, LNG imports slide
RE
02:17aIndia suspends Internet in eastern state over military recruitment protests
RE
02:09aRemains of British journalist found in Amazon
RE
01:55aRussian forces renew bid to advance south of Ukraine's Izium, Britain says
RE
01:11aGermany's debt interest payments could soar next year, finance minister warns - newspaper
RE
01:10aGlobal dirty money watchdog keeps Pakistan on 'grey list'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS