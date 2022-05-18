Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pakistan opens talks with IMF to resume suspended funds for battered economy

05/18/2022 | 05:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan opened much delayed talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday to resume a seventh review of the $6 billion rescue package agreed in 2019.

"Talks with the IMF mission started today," a statement from the finance ministry said. It said a team led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and the central bank's acting governor will join the talks virtually.

A finance division team has already left for consultations with the IMF in Doha, the ministry said. The talks will continue until May 25 before the IMF takes a decision.

The South Asian nation is in dire need of external funds, with foreign reserves falling to as low as $10.3 billion and a widening current account deficit.

Pakistan has already requested the lender to increase the size and duration of its $6 billion programme.

Ismail made the request in his visit to Washington last month, which was followed by a statement from the IMF, which said Islamabad had agreed to roll back unfunded subsidies to the oil and power sectors.

From March to June, Pakistan is expected to give out around $2 billion of the subsidies, which haven't been withdrawn so far despite its agreement with the IMF.

The new government that took over last month from ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan fears a public backlash if it withdraws the subsidies. It has said it was facing an enormous economic challenge.

About half of the $6 billion in assistance has been distributed to Pakistan so far, but more recent payments were delayed several times due to the IMF's concerns over monetary policy measures.

If the current review is cleared, Pakistan will get more than $900 million, which will also unlock other external finances.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Asif Shahzad


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:29aZambia's central bank holds key rate at 9.0%
RE
05:28aEU leaves military training in Mali suspended, stops short of ending mission
RE
05:28aEuro zone April inflation revised down to 7.4%; still a record high
RE
05:27aBurkina Faso rescuers find no survivors in flooded mine's rescue chamber
RE
05:26aEu court upholds 28-mln-euro eu gun jumping fine against canon…
RE
05:25aNigeria gas explosion kills nine near market
RE
05:25aMore pain in Sri Lanka before any resolution to crisis
RE
05:23aTen percent of workers at Indian-owned Mozambique coal mine are on strike
RE
05:22aFTSE 100 Edges Down as Miners, Experian Retreat
DJ
05:21aNigeria asks Facebook, other platforms to curtail hate speech
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stock market rebound fizzles, UK inflation hits 40-year high
2BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4ENGIE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
5VODAFONE : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS