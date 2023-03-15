Pakistan police fire tear gas at Khan supporters

STORY: A lower court in the capital Islamabad had last week issued an arrest warrant against Khan for defying orders to present himself in court to defend charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries while he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Supporters of Pakistan's former prime minister clashed with clashed with law enforcement personnel outside his office for a second day as Imran Khan faced a court-ordered arrest and his lawyers sought to extend his bail on Wednesday (March 15).