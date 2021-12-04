Pakistan receives $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia

KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Pakistan on Saturday
received a $3 billion loan from Saudi Arabia, the prime
minister's finance adviser said, as part of an economic support
package.
The South Asian country has faced growing economic
challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a
widening current account deficit and a depreciating currency.
Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stand at $22,498
billion, based on central bank data.
Shaukat Tarin, finance adviser to Pakistan's prime minister
Imran Khan, said in a tweet: "I want to thank His Excellency
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for
the kind gesture."
The loan from Saudi Arabia will be for one year at a 4%
interest rate under the terms of the package, which was signed
last month.
"This is positive news ... and will help bolster both the
foreign exchange reserves and sentiments in the forex market,"
Saad Hashemy, executive director at BMA Capital said.
The loan comes a week after the International Monetary Fund
agreed with Pakistan on measures needed to revive a stalled $6
billion funding programme.
The completion of the review, pending since earlier this
year, would make available 750 million in IMF special drawing
rights, or around $1 billion, bringing total disbursements so
far to about $3 billion.
Pakistan's central bank has raised its benchmark interest
rate by 150 basis points to 8.75% to counter inflationary
pressures.
Inflation had reached 11.5% in November, up from 9.2% a
month earlier.
The Pakistani rupee, which closed on Friday at 176.77 at
inter-bank against a dollar, has depreciated more than 11% since
the start of this year.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan. Editing by Jane Merriman)