Pakistan receives bids as it seeks LNG for May-June -source

04/21/2022 | 09:37am EDT
(Corrects May 17-18 bid to Vitol (not Total) and May 12-13 bid to $24.15/mmbtu (not $25.15/mmbtu))

By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) on Thursday received bids for six of seven spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it is seeking for delivery in May and June, an industry source said.

Total quoted the lowest bid for a cargo requested for May 1-2 delivery at $29.67/mmbtu. The cargo was sought on an urgent basis after an earlier committed cargo was cancelled on Wednesday.

Pakistan, which has increased its dependence on LNG in recent years, issued a separate tender for six deliveries in May and June earlier this month.

Qatar Energy quoted the lowest bid for May 12-13 delivery at $24.15/mmbtu and for the June 6-7 delivery at $27.65/mmbtu.

Vitol quoted the lowest bid for the May 17-18 cargo at $31.77/mmbtu.

Total quoted the lowest bids for May 27-28 and June 16-17 deliveries at $26.87/mmbtu and $29.04/mmbtu.

There was no bid for delivery for the June 1-2 window.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
