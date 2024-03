Pakistan reviews security protocols for Chinese nationals after suicide bombing, minister says

March 27, 2024 at 06:07 am EDT

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan has reviewed security protocols for Chinese nationals in the country at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said, a day after five Chinese engineers working on a dam project were killed in a suicide attack.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)