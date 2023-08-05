STORY: A police convoy carried Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan from his home in Lahore on Saturday (August 5).

That's according to a video released by his party PTI.

He was arrested after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

Khan's denied wrongdoing and in this pre-recorded video address also released by his party he asked his supporters to peacefully protest.

"I have only one appeal," he said. "Don't sit silently at home. I am struggling for you and the country," he added.

The arrest potentially bars the opposition leader from contesting an upcoming election expected in November.

70-year-old Khan is a former cricket star who went on to forge a political career and who was prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Legal experts say the guilty verdict could eliminate Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's greatest rival in a national election expected to be held in November.

The arrest is the latest in a series of blows that have weakened Khan's political standing, after he fell out with Pakistan's powerful military and his party splintered.

Police surrounded Khan's residence in Lahore, but there were no immediate signs of unrest in the hours after his arrest, unlike last May.

Khan's political party said in a statement it had already filed another appeal to the Supreme Court earlier on Saturday.

Lawyers for one of the main parties in Pakistan's ruling coalition cheered as the court handed down the sentence.

The conviction came a day after Pakistan's high court temporarily halted the district court trial.

It was not immediately clear why the trial had proceeded despite the high court decision.

The country's Information Minister said that Khan's arrest followed a full investigation and proper legal proceedings in a trial court.