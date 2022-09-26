Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Pakistan's Ishaq Dar says he has accepted role as country's finance minister -state TV

09/26/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISLAMABAD, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Ishaq Dar said on Monday that he had accepted the role as the country's finance minister at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to state television.

The current finance minister, Miftah Ismail, said on Sunday he would quit, the fifth holder of the job to go in less than four years during persistent economic turbulence, exacerbated recently by devastating floods.

Dar has previously served as finance minister three times. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; writing by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26pA tale of two cities as Londoners mourn, tourists cheer pound's slide
RE
01:22pAston Martin stunt car, Daniel Craig costumes star at James Bond auction
RE
01:18pFed's Bostic says events in UK could raise economic stress in Europe, U.S
RE
01:15pWall Street slumps over negative macro 'tsunami'
RE
01:07pMarket chaos forces UK lenders to pull mortgage products
RE
01:07pForest Service launches criminal probe into Mosquito Fire; seizes PG&E equipment
RE
01:02pExclusive-IDB governors vote to remove bank president Claver-Carone after ethics investigation
RE
01:01pIDB governors oust Trump nominee Claver-Carone after investigation
RE
01:01pRussia plans to use digital rouble in settlements with China, says lawmaker
RE
12:59pPakistan's Ishaq Dar says he has accepted role as country's finance minister -state TV
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's yuan hits 28-month low despite fresh policy step, nears daily d..
2Notification of managers and closely related parties' transactions with..
3Pound plunge the latest ill omen as market stress rises
4Unilever's soap opera: M&A, Nelson Peltz, CEO to retire
5Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Aveva, BP pc, Costco, Fedex...

HOT NEWS