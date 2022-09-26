Pakistan's Ishaq Dar says he has accepted role as country's finance minister -state TV

ISLAMABAD, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pakistan's Ishaq Dar said on Monday that he had accepted the role as the country's finance minister at the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to state television.

The current finance minister, Miftah Ismail, said on Sunday he would quit, the fifth holder of the job to go in less than four years during persistent economic turbulence, exacerbated recently by devastating floods.

Dar has previously served as finance minister three times. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad; writing by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Chris Reese)