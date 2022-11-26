Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Pakistan's Khan rallies after assassination attempt

11/26/2022 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Pakistan is in the midst of another bout of political uncertainty as Khan has led country-wide protests in an attempt to force current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif into early elections.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:13aKyiv promotes grain plan for vulnerable on famine memorial day
RE
10:33aUkrainian official shows video of released POWs
RE
09:47aPakistan's Khan rallies after assassination attempt
RE
09:41aU.S. Black Friday online sales hit record $9 bln despite high inflation- Adobe Analytics
RE
09:39aCongo schedules presidential elections for Dec 2023
RE
09:26aAdobe says Black Friday online sales hit record $9 billion
RE
08:57aBritish transport cleaning staff to strike over pay - union
RE
08:52aBelarus foreign minister Makei dies - Belta
RE
08:10aCOVID protests erupt after deadly Chinese fire
RE
07:43aProtests erupt in Xinjiang and Beijing after deadly fire
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Britain says Russia likely removing nuclear warheads from missiles and ..
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE SAYS RUSSIA REMOVING NUCLEAR WARHEADS F…
3Musk says he will support DeSantis in 2024 if Florida governor runs for..
4News Corp shareholder T Rowe Price raises concerns over Fox merger - NY..
5Adobe says Black Friday online sales hit record $9 billion

HOT NEWS