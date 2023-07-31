KARACHI, July 31 (Reuters) - Pakistan's benchmark share index rose as much as 2% in early trading on Monday to cross 48,000 points for the first time since August 2021, according to the exchange's website and Eikon data.

The KSE-100 index has risen sharply since June end as talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over the resumption of a bailout plan started, following which other funding avenues were unlocked.

Pakistan and the IMF agreed on a financial package earlier this month, with the central bank receiving $1.2 billion from the Fund as the first tranche of a $3 billion bailout.

Muhammad Sohail, chief of Karachi-based investment house Topline, said the stock market gains were also driven by the optimism over more investment from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan is also hosting a national summit on investment in its large untapped mineral resources this week, which, Sohail said, had also boosted investor confidence.

The KSE-100 was close to the 41,000 mark at the end of June just before the IMF agreement. It hit a 2-1/2-year low of just over 38,000 points in January.

The new Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for $3 billion over nine months, breathed new life into the struggling economy, which was teetering on the brink of default. (Reporting by Gibran Peshimam, editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Eileen Soreng)