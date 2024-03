STORY: The role of president is largely ceremonial in Pakistan but Zardari is known as a master of reconciliation and could help the governing coalition partners reach a consensus to steer the broken economy on a stabilization path ahead of seeking a new IMF bailout.

As president, Zardari will also be the supreme commander of the country's armed forces, which play an oversized role in making or breaking governments.

He defeated nationalist leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai, according to a statement from the parliament.

Achakzai was backed by jailed leader Imran Khan's party.